Erling Haaland 'living the dream' at Manchester City

Erling Haaland says he is “living the dream” after a phenomenal start to life at Manchester City that has seen him blast 13 goals in just nine games.

The Norwegian summer signing volleyed home the winner against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

That came on the back to his double at Sevilla in City's opening Group G victory and Haaland also has 10 goals in six Premier League appearances – including hat-tricks in successive games against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

“I think I have really long legs, that’s why I reached the ball, but it was a really good cross and a really good goal, I have to say,” said the 22-year-old after his goal in the 2-1 win at home to Dortmund. “It’s quite nice. At the end I’m living the dream and I am happy. More to come!”

Haaland kept his celebrations down to a minimum against the Bundesliga club he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for.

“It was a special match for me, emotional,” said Haaland, who joined City in a £51 million deal. “But for me I had to focus, I had to be ready for the things that I have to do against my former team.

“It is a football game. Of course it was emotional but it was a nice game.”

Defender Manuel Akanji, who followed Haaland from Dortmund to Manchester at the end of last month in a £17m switch, also expects the goals to keep on flowing.

The Switzerland international said: “I’m not surprised any more what he can do. I think he can score any type of goal.

“What a cross from Joao [Cancelo] and, obviously, he is there where he needs to be and it was a fantastic goal.

“I think he can keep going like this. He just needs to work hard, keep his head down and work every day.”

City are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Wolves at Molineux. Pep Guardiola's side are second in the table, one point behind leaders Arsenal.