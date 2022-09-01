New signing Manuel Akanji believes he can 'fit perfectly' into Manchester City's style

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

Though City did not mention a transfer fee, British media reported that the Premier League champions will pay Dortmund £17 million for the 27-year-old Switzerland international.

With the European transfer window in its final hours, City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to bolster his defensive ranks.

Akanji, who has 41 caps for his country, will provide competition for John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake, and said he believes he is the perfect fit for City.

“Yes, I love the way Manchester City plays,” Akanji told ManCity.com.

“I watch a lot of Premier League and obviously a lot of Manchester City games, because they have been champions many times in recent years.

“I really like the football style the team plays, and I think I can fit perfectly in that style”

Akanji becomes City's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Klavin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

City are second in the Premier League table on 13 points, two behind leaders Arsenal, following Wednesday's 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

