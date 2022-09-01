New signing Manuel Akanji believes he can 'fit perfectly' into Manchester City's style

Swiss defender, 27, joins from Borussia Dortmund and says he is a big admirer of the way Pep Guardiola's team plays

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, left, in action with Portugal's Andre Silva during a Uefa Nations League match on June 12, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters
Steve Luckings
Sep 01, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

Though City did not mention a transfer fee, British media reported that the Premier League champions will pay Dortmund £17 million for the 27-year-old Switzerland international.

READ MORE
Antony 'ready to bring success to Manchester United' after completing £86m move

With the European transfer window in its final hours, City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to bolster his defensive ranks.

Akanji, who has 41 caps for his country, will provide competition for John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake, and said he believes he is the perfect fit for City.

“Yes, I love the way Manchester City plays,” Akanji told ManCity.com.

“I watch a lot of Premier League and obviously a lot of Manchester City games, because they have been champions many times in recent years.

“I really like the football style the team plays, and I think I can fit perfectly in that style”

Akanji becomes City's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Klavin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

City are second in the Premier League table on 13 points, two behind leaders Arsenal, following Wednesday's 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

150 biggest summer transfers

Perr Schuurs - Ajax to Torino (£8m). AFP

Perr Schuurs - Ajax to Torino (£8m). AFP

Updated: September 01, 2022, 9:33 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL