Omar Abdulrahman left out as UAE name initial squad for Austria training camp

Al Wasl midfielder had been expected to be included following fine start to domestic season

Omar Abdulrahman has been left out of the initial UAE squad announced for a training camp in Austria. Photo: UAE Pro League
John McAuley
Sep 14, 2022
Rodolfo Arruabarrena has named an extended UAE squad for the upcoming training camp in Austria, with Omar Abdulrahman the most surprising omission.

The national team travel to Austria on Saturday for an 11-day get-together, where they will play friendlies against Paraguay and Venezuela, on September 23 and 27. The camp marks the beginning of the UAE’s preparations for the Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq in January.

Arruabarrena announced a provisional list on Tuesday, with a number of new faces including Al Jazira goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al Ameri, Shabab Al Ahli defender Ahmed Jamil, and Al Ain duo Saeed Juma and Falah Waleed. Al Nasr forward Jassim Yaqoub was recalled following a long absence from the international set-up.

However, Omar Abdulrahman did not make the initial 29-man squad. The midfielder, 31 next week, was expected to be included following his strong start to the Adnoc Pro League season with new club Al Wasl. Abdulrahman, the 2015 Asian Player of the Year, was particularly influential in his side's 2-1 win against Al Bataeh on Friday.

There is a return, though, for Wasl teammate Fabio De Lima after a lengthy spell out with injury. Meanwhile, Al Wahda striker Sebastian Tagliabue misses out through injury.

After this month’s international break, the UAE will convene again on November 13 for a week-long camp in Abu Dhabi. Arruabarrena's men play Argentina in a marquee friendly in the capital three days later as the South Americans warm up for the 2022 World Cup.

Updated: September 14, 2022, 6:54 AM
