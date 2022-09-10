Barcelona player salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid star at Camp Nou?

Barcelona have been struggling with financial problems for some time, only surviving their cash crisis by selling off chunks of their assets and TV rights.

The deals, plus signing a sponsorship agreement with streaming giant Spotify, allowed Barca to spend more than €150 million on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in the summer, plus a host of free transfers.

La Liga has raised Barcelona's spending limit by €800m, bringing them out of a spending deficit, and meaning they can target more players in the January transfer window.

But what does it mean for the current players? Lionel Messi was certainly their top earner in the past, but his departure for PSG in 2021 saw a change in the pay league.

Surprisingly new striker Robert Lewandowski is not in the top three according to capology.com - a football salaries and finances website - while his fellow new recruits are also down the list.

You can see all the Barca players and their weekly salaries for the 2022-23 season in the photo gallery above.