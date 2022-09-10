PSG player salaries 2022/23: Who is the highest paid star at Parc des Princes?

Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain surprised many - but there was one financial reward that took little explaining.

The French forward seemed set to head for pastures new in the summer, with Real Madrid the favoured option, until a last-minute change of heart.

So the World Cup winner continues to dazzle at Parc des Princes, alongside fellow superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But Mbappe has now edged ahead of his glamorous teammates in the PSG pay league, according to capology.com - a football salaries and finances website - with a weekly wage of €1,748,269, or a staggering €90,910,000 a year.

That puts him ahead of Messi and Neymar, with the trio way ahead of fourth-placed Sergio Ramos.

You can see all the PSG players and their weekly salaries for the 2022-23 season, according to capology.com, in the photo gallery above.