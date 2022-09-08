Arsenal train for Europa League opener after Old Trafford heartbreak - in pictures

Mikel Arteta has seen his Arsenal team make a flying start to the new season, with the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League.

But Arsenal's run of five straight wins was brought to an end by Manchester United over the weekend and they have Manchester City and Tottenham Hotpur breathing down their necks, just a point behind in the table.

There will be a pause in the domestic campaign on Thursday as Arsenal take on FC Zurich in their opening match of the Europa League.

Arteta has one big fitness concern, with Emile Smith Rowe an injury doubt following Sunday’s defeat at Old Trafford. Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson remain sidelined for the fixture.

After the defeat to United, Arteta admitted he was disappointed not to win a game he felt Arsenal had controlled.

"We were dominant, we scored one goal, and we created chance after chance. But in the best moment of the game, we conceded a goal, that is our own mistake," the Spaniard said.

“Difficult to see it now because we are all disappointed, we put so much into this game and are really pleased with the effort and the quality the boys showed today but we need to move on to the next one.”