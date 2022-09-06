Erling Haaland trains with Man City ahead of Champions League clash - in pictures

Erling Haaland will be hoping to continue his stunning start to life at Manchester City as the English title-holders begin their Champions League campaign against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Norwegian striker has 10 goals in six Premier League games so far since moving from German side Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

That includes hat-tricks in successive games against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, while Haaland was also on target in City's 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

And he has already proven himself a formidable force in Europe's premier club competition.

The 22-year-old's record in the Champions League is an impressive 23 goals in 19 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg.

According to Opta, Haaland has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Champions League history, scoring every 64 minutes on average (from players who have scored a minimum 15 goals).

Haaland became the first player to score for two different teams in the same Champions League season (Salzburg and Dortmund in 2019/20).

He is the first player to score multiple goals in four consecutive Champions League games. This golden streak began with two goals against Club Brugge in the 2020-21 group stage then another two against the Belgians in the return fixture, followed by back-to-back doubles in the last-16 tie against Sevilla.

64 - Erling Haaland has the best minutes per goal ratio in UEFA Champions League history, scoring every 64 minutes on average (min. 15 goals):



64 - Erling Haaland

102 - Mario Gomez

102 - Roberto Soldado

104 - Lionel Messi

104 - Harry Kane



Haaland is the second-youngest player (19 years and 212 days) to reach 10 goals in the competition beaten only by Kylian Mbappe (18 years and 350 days).

He did beat Mbappe to become the youngest player to reach 20 goals and also holds the record for taking the fewest amount of games (14) to reach 20 goals.

Only Karim Benzema (26) and Robert Lewandowski (33) have scored more than Haaland since his Champions League debut on September 17, 2019 – when he scored a hat-trick for Salzburg against Genk.

City will be hoping Haaland can continue breaking Champions League records and help the club finally become European champions for the first time.

