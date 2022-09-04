Tottenham v Fulham player ratings: Richarlison 9, Kane 8; Mitrovic 7, Cordova-Reid 4

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Fulham that did not do justice to their best attacking display so far on Saturday.

Goals in each half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane earned Tottenham a fourth win in six games but in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic's effort set up a nervy finale.

For the first time Tottenham manager Antonio Conte unleashed Richarlison from the start to form an attacking trident with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and it proved an exciting formula.

But after almost constant Tottenham pressure it was midfielder Hojbjerg who finally earned Tottenham the lead they deserved with a neat 40th-minute finish.

Kane made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and the superb Richarlison was denied by the woodwork and had a goal disallowed for offside as he did everything but open his account.

Mitrovic struck a superb reply in the 86th for his sixth league goal of the season but Tottenham sealed the win that put them on 14 points from six matches, while Fulham remain on eight points.

