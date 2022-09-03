Newcastle United v Crystal Palace player ratings: Pope 8, Isak 6; Guaita 8, Zaha 6

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace played out an entertaining goalless draw at St James' Park on Saturday, after the home side saw a second-half goal controversially ruled out.

The Magpies thought they have broken the deadlock when Tyrick Mitchell headed into his own net only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on Vicente Guaita by Joe Willock after a pitchside VAR check by referee Michael Salisbury.

But replays showed that Mitchell pushed Willock into the Palace goalkeeper, much to the frustration of the home crowd when the incident flashed up on a big screen.

Palace had Guaita to thank for coming away with a point after the Spaniard saved well from Alexander Isak, Sven Botman on two occasions and Joe Willock.

But his Newcastle counterpart Nick Pope was also called into action when the England goalkeeper denied Palace substitute Odsonne Edouard with a fine stop with his leg.

The Magpies are now without a win since the opening game of the season having drawn four and lost one since beating Nottingham Forest.

“Everything we tried in and around the goal didn't work, even the one we did score,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. “I disagree with the decision. I thought it should be a goal.

“I thought Joe was pushed. He is running in and is pushed into the keeper. I am not sure what Joe is supposed to do there. For me it is a perfectly good goal.”

Palace are one point behind Newcastle in the table after this hard-fought draw. “It was really intense from the first to the last minute. So much stress on the pitch,” said Eagles defender Joachim Anderson.

“It was not our best game with the ball but the way we defended and the resilience we showed was fantastic. We need to see out these games. If we don't win, we need to make sure we don't lose.”

