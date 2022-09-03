Everton v Liverpool player ratings: Pickford 9, Gordon 7; Carvalho 3, Salah 5

Liverpool were denied another injury-time winner when Mohamed Salah's shot hit the post in the 95th minute as an entertaining Merseyside derby against Everton ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

READ MORE Antony trains with new Manchester United teammates ahead of Arsenal clash - in pictures

Everton had earlier been denied a goal by VAR and a fine save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, while his counterpart Jordan Pickford also made a handful of good stops to keep the visitors at bay.

Liverpool netted a winner deep into injury time against Newcastle in midweek and nearly repeated the feat when Salah found room for a shot on the right edge of the area but his low effort slammed against the near post after brushing the fingertips of Pickford.

It was the third time that Liverpool hit the woodwork, with Everton also striking the post in the first half of a game that easily could have seen a handful of goals.

Player ratings from Goodison Park can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.