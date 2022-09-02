Premier League predictions: Haaland won't stop scoring, United end Arsenal's unbeaten run

There are potentially explosive games to bookend this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

They don't come much more fiery than a Merseyside derby, which kicks proceedings off on Saturday at 3.30pm (UAE) as Liverpool welcome neighbours Everton to Anfield.

Liverpool have put a disappointing start behind them to record victories over Bournemouth - by a joint-league best 9-0 scoreline - and Newcastle United, with youngster Fabio Carvalho endearing himself to the Anfield faithful with a last-gasp winner.

Five games kick off at 6pm UAE with high-flying Tottenham Hotspur involved in another London derby after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Fulham are the visitors on Saturday, with the Cottagers themselves enjoying life back in the Premier League and buzzing after the midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham also face capital opposition as they travel across London to tackle big-spending Chelsea.

The Blues will be without deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he continues his recovery following an attack by burglars at his home in Barcelona but will hope to call on Wesley Fofana after his £70 million move from Leicester City.

Nottingham Forest will look to put Wednesday's 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City behind them when they take on Bournemouth at the City Ground.

Elsewhere, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Southampton travel to Wolves.

Man City goal machine Erling Haaland will get the chance to add to his seven Premier League goals when he lines up against struggling Aston Villa.

On Sunday, Leicester City will want to arrest their alarming slump when they travel to Brighton before league leaders close out the weekend when they travel to a resurgent Manchester United.