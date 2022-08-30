Premier League predictions: Arsenal pile pressure on Gerrard, Spurs beat West Ham in derby

It has not taken long for the first manager to bite the dust in this new Premier League season.

Scott Parker had been very clear and very vocal in his opinion that newly promoted Bournemouth's squad was not strong enough to survive back in the top-flight.

Being openly critical of your boss at work is always a gamble, a particularly risky one after your team was thrashed 9-0 at the weekend, and one that has cost Parker his job after four games.

The Cherries are back in action on Wednesday, when Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team in their match at home to Wolves.

Before that, though, there are four matches taking place on Tuesday. Crystal Palace host Brentford in a London derby, Fulham face Brighton at Craven Cottage, Southampton tackle Chelsea on the south coast and Leeds United take on Everton in Yorkshire.

As well as Bournemouth's match at the Vitality Stadium, Wednesday also sees league leaders Arsenal entertain Aston Villa, Manchester City are up against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head in a derby battle at the London Stadium, while Liverpool face Newcastle United on Merseyside.

The midweek fixtures are brought to a close on Thursday with Leicester City's game against Manchester United.

