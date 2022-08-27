Southampton v Man United ratings: Lavia 8, Bella-Kotchap 9; De Gea 7, Varane 8

Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United post back-to-back wins and end a run of bad form away by helping secure a 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

Read more 'Bodyguard' Casemiro joins Man United

Erik ten Hag's team had sunk to the bottom of the Premier League table after losing their opening games against Brighton and Brentford. But United have recovered in style to secure successive league victories following their famous 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Fernandes netted with a composed strike early in the second half for the Portugal midfielder's first goal this season.

The victory halted United's seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season.

"I think the players learnt some lessons from Brentford. We were more compact on the long balls. Of course we were really happy," Ten Hag said.

"It was a great ball [for the goal], even great play from behind. Everything was perfect. Someone runs, someone gets the space behind," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"We did two or three seasons ago not losing from home but we want to win every game. That's what it's about to play for Manchester United."

While Cristiano Ronaldo was once again consigned to the bench, United’s new signing Casemiro came on in the second half.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.