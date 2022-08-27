Liverpool v Bournemouth ratings: Firmino 9, Diaz 9, Travers 3, Smith 1

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his side proved a point to themselves in their record-equalling 9-0 Premier League win over newly-promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

After going into the contest winless from their opening three games of the season, Liverpool kick-started their campaign in style.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring.

It is the fourth time in Premier League history a team has won by nine goals. Manchester United beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 and Southampton by the same score last year. Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

"We had to prove a point for ourselves," Klopp said. "We were not happy with the way we played so far this season.

"We had showed things which we are strong at and other things we had to improve. We just had to give the game a proper direction that is why I loved the start [against Bournemouth] so much."

