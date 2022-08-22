Newcastle v Manchester City ratings: Saint-Maximin 9, Pope 8; Walker 3, De Bruyne 8

Manchester City given a fright in thriller at St James' Park

Danny Lewis
Aug 22, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Manchester City were given a major scare by Newcastle before coming from behind to draw 3-3 in a thrilling Premier League clash.

City needed goals in the space of four minutes after the hour mark from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to salvage a point at St James' Park and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

READ MORE
Leeds v Chelsea player ratings: Adams 9, Rodrigo 8; Mendy 4, Koulibaly 4

Newcastle battered City for much of the first half after going behind to Ilkay Gundogan's fifth-minute strike, and responded with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and then a stunning free kick from Kieran Trippier.

But City responded themselves, and ensured a dramatic ending to a pulsating match.

Player ratings from St James' Park Road can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image and mark, just swipe.

Updated: August 22, 2022, 2:33 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL