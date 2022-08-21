Liverpool prepare for tense clash with Man United amid protest threat

Manchester United will face a major challenge on and off the pitch when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

A terrible start to the season, coupled with the inability to sign top-tier names during the transfer window, have seen United slip to the bottom of the table after heavy defeats in the first two games with little possibility of any improvement.

United's performance against Brentford last weekend, when they conceded four times in the opening 35 minutes, was one of the most humiliating in the club's history.

Fans are understandably angry. They are directing their frustration towards American owners Glazer family, demanding a change in ownership to arrest the slide.

United fans plan to stage a big protest on Monday, just like they did last season. Chaos unfolded at Old Trafford in May last year as anti-ownership protests forced the postponement of the game against Liverpool.

Then, hundreds of fans stormed the pitch just hours before the scheduled start to protest against the Glazers and their plans to join the breakaway European Super League.

Ahead of Monday's match, Liverpool manager Klopp said that his side should be awarded the three points if the game is called off due to protests.

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points," Klopp said.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season."

The Glazers are reportedly open to selling a minority stake in the club, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest in acquiring the club.

Liverpool themselves need their first win of the season after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace left them already four points behind title rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have not been helped by an early season injury crisis and will also be without Darwin Nunez after he was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez should be fit enough to return to Klopp's starting line-up, but Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.