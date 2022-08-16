Manchester City sign Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht

Under-21 international is Pep Guardiola's fourth new face of the summer

Sergio Gomez signs for Manchester City. Photo: Manchester City
The National
Aug 16, 2022
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £11 million ($13m).

The Spain Under-21 international becomes the Premier League champions' fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

"City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football," said the 21-year-old Gomez, who was previously a Barcelona youth player.

"To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said Gomez was an "exciting young talent".

"We're sure that he will bring additional quality to our squad both in defence and going forward and that he will only continue to develop and improve playing under Pep and his coaches," he said.

Guardiola last week confirmed the impending arrival of Gomez, dismissing the suggestion he would be sent out on loan this season.

City have started the season with two wins from two, the latest the 4-0 drubbing of Bournemouth. Next up is the trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after scoring the first goal in the 4-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on August 13, 2022. AFP

Updated: August 16, 2022, 11:31 AM
