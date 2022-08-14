Arsenal v Leicester ratings: Jesus 10, Martinelli 8; Ward 4, Vardy 5

Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the Gunners maintained their strong start to the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

In sizzling sunshine in London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on target for the vibrant Gunners, who joined champions Manchester City on six points from two games.

Leicester twice clawed themselves back to within a goal of the hosts thanks to an own goal by William Saliba and a James Maddison striker, but they were comfortably beaten.

