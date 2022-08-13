Chelsea stars prepare for Tottenham clash as Tuchel chases new signings - in pictures

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he wants to strengthen his squad before the Premier League's transfer window closes with a central defender and a striker the priority.

The Blues lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the close season before signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but the Senegal international suffered from cramps and was withdrawn early in their 1-0 win over Everton last weekend.

"We could use one more central defender if you look at the numbers... we play with a back three," Tuchel said after watching a fun-packed training session with his stars as they prepared to face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

As for the attack, Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku rejoined Serie A side Inter Milan on a season-long loan, while the misfiring Timo Werner returned to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. They brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

"We could strengthen our squad in depth. It's one thing that you wish for and it's another that's possible. We're looking for top quality and top personalities," Tuchel added.

"We'll not panic and we will not try to sign players we're not 100% convinced. All signings so far are fantastic signings and will help us."

Chelsea, who have also recruited defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton, have been linked with moves for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Tuchel worked with at Borussia Dortmund.

"It was a pleasure," Tuchel said. "Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of these players. Even when we played against him with Arsenal, straight away there was this close bond."

