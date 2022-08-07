Everton v Chelsea ratings: Tarkowski 8, Doucoure 5; Sterling 8, Koulibaly 8

Chelsea got the 2022-23 season off to a positive start as a first-half penalty from Italy midfielder Jorginho was enough to earn a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

Read more Kalidou Koulibaly the difference as Chelsea scrape opening win

Thomas Tuchel's team put memories of a painful last season behind them to claim their first win at Goodison Park in five visits, with Everton enduring a nightmare with a double injury blow.

Everton first saw Ben Godfrey carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital with a serious-looking lower leg problem. He was followed out of the ground in the second half by centre-back Yerry Mina.

Chelsea dominated the game as they peppered the home goal with 13 corners in the first half but looked set to be frustrated as the interval approached, only for Jorginho to convert from the spot after Ben Chilwell was fouled.

It was redemption for Italy midfielder Jorginho, who saw his penalty saved by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Euro 2020 final last July.

A brilliant save from Edouard Mendy early in the second half to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure preserved Chelsea's advantage.

England forward Raheem Sterling could have marked an impressive debut with a late second but saw his close-range effort deflected just wide.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.