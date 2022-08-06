Fulham v Liverpool player ratings: Mitrovic 8, Robinson 7; Salah 8, Nunez 7

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as the Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham in the opening round of the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead twice at Craven Cottage as Marco Silva's team threatened a major upset, but Nunez showed just why Liverpool spent big to bring the Uruguay forward in from Benfica in the summer.

Nunez first met a low cross from Mohamed Salah with a deft backheel flick into the top of the net to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute, and then helped his Egyptian teammate net the second equaliser in the 81st minute.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson then came close to an injury-time winner when his curling long-distance shot hit the crossbar.

Mitrovic headed in the opening goal in the first half, rising above Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to meet a cross from the right, and then converted a penalty in the 72nd minute after he was brought down by Virgil van Dijk.

