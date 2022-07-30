Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares joins Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan, it was announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined Arsenal in July last year from Portuguese club Benfica and made 28 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side, registering one goal and two assists.

However, the left back has found himself surplus to requirements after the London club signed Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Marseille, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Champions League, also turned Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi's loan move from Arsenal into a permanent deal earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the club announced that Martin Odegaard has been named the first-team captain.

"The 23-year-old has made a huge impact since arriving at Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, and has gone on to play 60 times and scoring nine goals. Odegaard has experience of wearing the armband, having been Norway captain since March 2021, whom he has won 43 caps for," the club said in a statement.

"We wish Martin every success as our captain."

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal play the opening match of the Premier League season on Friday at Crystal Palace.

