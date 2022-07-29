Jurgen Klopp: It took me one day to get over Liverpool quadruple blow

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that it only took him one day to bounce back from his team's failure to win the quadruple last season.

With the League Cup and FA Cup safely in the bag, Liverpool's form had picked up impressive momentum were closing in on a remarkable quadruple of trophies.

But a double disappointment was on the way when, first up, they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day of the campaign, as they finished just one point behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Then, less than a week later, the Merseyside club were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, when Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a world-class performance to keep the Reds at bay.

But Klopp, speaking before Liverpool's Community Shield clash with City on Saturday, claims he got over the disappointment within 24 hours.

“It took me a day and then we had a parade in Liverpool and I was fine with everything,” said the German coach.

“We knew, obviously, it was close. When you’re unlucky in moments these kind of things [happen]. It’s sport and we accept the rules.

“One point more is enough after 38 matchdays, and one goal more is enough in a football game. We accept that too, so it didn’t take me long.

“What was my conclusion of the last season? I don’t think it makes too much sense to think like this.

“We played in an incredibly high level, we were consistent, we played good football – not always but very often. We fought hard. These are all things we need to do again.”

During the summer, Liverpool have sold Senegal forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich after a highly-successful six years on Merseyside in which he won the Champions League and Premier League, scoring 120 goals in 269 games.

But Klopp has quickly filled that void by signing Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the manager expects Liverpool to make a smooth transition to the new era.

“Of course we have had a little change in our team. We lost Sadio, who was a fixed line-up player for six years,” Klopp added.

“But it's always like this. We cannot try to stick together forever. We have to make changes and when Sadio came and told us that he wanted to face a new challenge, because it was early enough [in the close season] we accepted that.

“So we had time to prepare for that situation and that's what we did. And now we have to find togetherness again. That's completely normal as well.”

While Mane has gone and Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract to remain on Merseyside for another three years, the future of another attacker in Roberto Firmino is now in doubt.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and reports in Italy suggest he is a £20m transfer target for Juventus.

But Klopp is of no doubt of the Brazilian's importance to the club “Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby,” the former Borussia Dortmund manager said.

“That’s why I’m really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time here in pre-season so far. Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine. There is no doubt about Bobby’s quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us.”

