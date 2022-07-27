Jesus, Zinchenko and Saka continue pre-season training with Arsenal - in pictures

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their fine pre-season form when they take on Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side have won all four of their games so far, scoring 14 goals along the way and defeating fellow Premier League sides Everton and Chelsea while on tour in the US.

The 4-0 thrashing of London rivals Chelsea, watched by nearly 64,000 fans in Orlando, was particularly impressive.

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's summer signing from Manchester City, continued his fine form in front of goal by opening the scoring, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Sako and Albert Sambi Lokonga supplying the rest.

Despite their positive results, Arteta is refusing to get carried away before their opening match of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace on August 5.

"As you could see there are a lot of positives to take from the game," said the Spanish manager after the Chelsea win.

"The way we played, the intensity we showed, the way we were trying to show who we are as a team. But at the same time, it’s just a test match. Don’t get carried away.

"There are still a lot of things that we have to get better at, and do better. But I think it’s good to get some momentum, finish the tour in the right way.

"Now it’s time to go back to London, to focus and keep making improvements and steps forwards."

