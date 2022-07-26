Injury blow for Juventus with Paul Pogba set for spell on sidelines due to knee problem

Serie A side Juventus suffered a pre-season injury blow with the news that midfielder Paul Pogba is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old will miss the next leg of the club's tour of the United States after suffering a knee injury and is a serious doubt for start of the new Serie A season.

France international Pogba rejoined the Turin club on a free transfer this summer after his Manchester United contract expired and he started the 2-0 friendly win over Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday.

After that match in Nevada, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri said: “Pogba put on a good performance, there are some aspects to work on, he will be one of the symbols of this team.”

But, after six years away from Turin, Juventus announced that he would not take part in the trip to Dallas, where Juve will face La Liga side Barcelona.

“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

Pogba has returned to the club where he enjoyed huge success between 2012 to 2016, winning four successive scudetti and two Coppa Italias.

He was sold back to United for £89m in 2016 but the 2018 World Cup winner struggled for form and fitness throughout his second spell in Manchester.

Pogba endured an injury-hit final campaign for United, missing several months due to hamstring and calf issues, but was also often excluded from both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-ups when fit.

Juventus – who finished fourth in Serie A last season, 16 points behind champions AC Milan – start their new campaign at home to Sassuolo on August 15.