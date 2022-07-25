Neymar, Messi and Mbappe among the scorers as PSG hit Gamba Osaka for six - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were all on the scoresheet as the French champions trounced Gamba Osaka 6-2 in a pre-season friendly on Monday.

PSG were 4-1 ahead at half-time, with all the goals coming in an 11-minute frenzy that saw Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Messi all on target. Keisuke Kurokawa found the net for Osaka to pull the score back to 2-1.

After the break, Neymar and substitute Mbappe scored for PSG, sandwiched by a goal from Osaka substitute Hiroto Yamami.

It meant PSG finished their tour of Japan with three wins out of three, coming hot on the heels of victories over Kawasaki Frontale and Urawa Reds.

It took Christophe Galtier's side nearly half an hour to opening the scoring when Neymar played a slide-rule pass through to Messi, who saw his shot saved by Gamba goalkeeper Masaaki Higashiguchi, only for the ball to fall nicely for Sarabia to score from the rebound.

Neymar himself made it 2-0 minutes later, albeit in dubious fashion. The Brazilian attacked down the left-hand side of Gamba's penalty area, cut the ball back away from the byline and then threw himself down dramatically to the floor after seemingly avoiding the challenge of defender Genta Miura.

He managed to pick himself up from the non-existent foul to score from the spot, firing home into the bottom left-hand corner after a staggered run up.

Gamba quickly pulled a goal back through Kurokawa, despite the best efforts of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, only for left-back Mendes to restore the two-goal cushion after controlling a fine through ball from Vitinha before finishing confidently.

It was 4-1 in the 39th minute when Messi started and finished a move that saw Neymar pick out the Argentine's run into the box with a pinpoint pass and the 35-year-old scored with a first-time shot that Higashiguchi could not keep out.

Gamba substitute Leandro Pereira had a chance to pull one back for the J-League side but the striker failed to connect with a ball across the penalty area just before the hour.

And they were quickly made to pay when Messi returned a favour to Neymar by slotting a lovely ball through to the Brazilian, who scampered through on goal, rounded Higashiguchi and finished confidently for his second of the game.

Gamba made it 5-2 when substitutes Kohei Okuno, Ko Yanagisawa and Yamami combined for the latter to score. The amount of time and space afforded to all three by the visiting defence will not have impressed the visitor's new coach Galtier.

But there were no such concerns at the other end of the pitch as Mbappe made it six from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box himself by Ryu Takao.

A trip to Israel is next up for the Ligue 1 champions as they take on Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on July 31.