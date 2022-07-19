Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly step up training for Chelsea debuts - in pictures

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to step up Chelsea's preparations for the new season in their next friendly on Thursday which could feature new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues started their pre-season tour of the USA with a 2-1 win over Club America on Saturday, and next up is Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium before they take on London rivals Arsenal in the Florida Cup at the Camping World Stadium next Sunday, July 24, in Orlando, Florida.

READ MORE Manchester City young guns aiming to play their way into plans of Pep Guardiola

Sterling, a £50 million signing from Manchester City, and Senegal defender Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea from Napoli for £34m on a four-year contract, did not feature against Club America but took full part in training under the watch of manager Tuchel as they prepared for the Charlotte FC clash.

Tuchel is delighted with his new signings, saying of Koulibaly: "He brings experience, top defending quality, height, and everything we are looking for to play in a back-three or a back-four.

"It's another brilliant signing for us, and we hope Kalidou can show his quality as soon as possible."

Check out the gallery above for the best photos of Chelsea's new stars in training with the squad. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.