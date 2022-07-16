Sadio Mane trains with his new Bayern Munich teammates - in pictures

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has linked up with his new teammates at Bayern Munich as he prepares for the new Bundesliga season.

The Senegalese forward was pictured at Bayern's Saebener Strasse training ground working out under the watchful eye of coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The 30-year-old Senegal striker has agreed a three-year contract with Bayern, who won a record-extending 10th straight league title last season.

Bayern open their new campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5, and Sane will be hoping to make the same impact in Germany as he did under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Mane scored 120 goals for the Reds in 269 appearances across all competitions, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

