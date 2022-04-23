Bayern Munich clinch record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to secure another championship with three games remaining

The National
Apr 23, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala secured Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining.

READ MORE
Gabriel Jesus runs riot as Manchester City extend Premier League lead

It was Bayern’s eight consecutive league win over Dortmund, who have not won a game in Munich since 2014.

Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row that Juventus won from 2012-20.

Updated: April 23, 2022, 6:41 PM
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichBorussia Dortmund
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Tottenham's Champions League hopes suffer after struggle at Brentford
An image that illustrates this article Bayern Munich clinch record 10th consecutive Bundesliga titleStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Jesus runs riot as Man City extend Premier League leadStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester City v Watford ratings: A perfect 10 for Jesus; a miserable 3 for FosterStory gallery icon