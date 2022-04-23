Bayern Munich clinch record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday.
Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala secured Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining.
It was Bayern’s eight consecutive league win over Dortmund, who have not won a game in Munich since 2014.
Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row that Juventus won from 2012-20.
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 23, 2022
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣4⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣5⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣
🏆 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣
TEN IN A ROW 🔴⚪#MISS10N #MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/WY8ByqjNcL