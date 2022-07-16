Liverpool sweat over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was worried about an untimely injury suffered by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his side's 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore on Friday.

Goals by Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah sealed victory in front of a packed National Stadium, but the Reds will be concerned about injuries to key players as they head towards the regular season.

Goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota were ruled out of the game, and midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain went off shortly before half-time with a suspected hamstring problem.

"It's really disappointing for us because he has been training really well for us since we started," said Klopp.

"We've had worse situations but he's obviously a top-class player who can help us."

Despite the injury setback, Klopp would have been encouraged by the performance of his side as they bounced back from a 4-0 loss to rivals Manchester United in Bangkok earlier this week.

Klopp added Alisson's abdominal injury was not serious.

"He can train but not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalkeeper training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn't lose time," Klopp said.

"But these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly. It's only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start."

Forward Jota is expected to miss the Community Shield meeting with Premier League champions Manchester City on July 30.

"Ali, I think, has the chance for City and Diogo not," Klopp said. "Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It's nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season so he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment."

Liverpool will return to Europe for more warm-up matches in Germany and Austria, while Palace will travel to Australia to meet Manchester United in Melbourne and Leeds United in Perth next week.