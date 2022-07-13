Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi and Everton stars prepare for Arsenal clash in USA - in pictures

Everton manager Frank Lampard will be hoping for a solid start to the new season after his side narrowly missed relegation last term.

Lampard and his squad are in Washington DC for a training camp as they prepare to face Arsenal on Saturday before a fixture against Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Everton then return to the UK, and have further games against Blackpool on July 24, and host Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park on Friday, July 29, with proceeds from that match going to humanitarian charities supporting people affected by the war.

The Toffees were preparing for a busy July in the heat of Washington DC, where Alex Iwobi, Allan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the rest of the squad were put through their paces by Lampard and his coaching staff.

But the main focus will be on August 6, when Everton host Chelsea in their first Premier League match of the new season. That is followed by a trip to Aston Villa, a home match against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, and away games at Brentford and Leeds.

