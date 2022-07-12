Rodri hailed as 'one of the best midfielders in the world' after signing new Man City deal

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been hailed as “one of the best in the world” after signing a new five-year deal at the club.

The Spaniard has become one of manager Pep Guardiola's key players since moving from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then club record £63 million.

Rodri has made 151 appearances, scoring 13 goals, for City during which time the team have won two Premier League titles and two League Cups.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed 26-year-old Rodri as one of the best midfielders in the world.

“Rodri has been exceptional since coming here, so I am delighted we have managed to agree this new deal,” he said.

“He is the perfect example of what a top professional should be: he has a fantastic attitude, lives his life in the right way, takes care of his body and trains hard every single day. That is a manager’s dream and I know Pep loves working with him.

“He has improved a lot since coming here and, for me, he is now one of the best in the world in his position.”

Rodri described joining City as “the best decision I have made in my career” as looks to secure more silverware in the coming seasons.

“I have loved every second,” he said. “The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the club and the manager pushes me every single day.

Manchester City 2021/22 season ratings

Expand Autoplay GOALKEEPERS: Ederson 8 - Won the coveted Premier League Golden Glove award after keeping 20 clean sheets this season. In a team full of pass masters, the Brazilian can hold his own against any of his outfield teammates. AP Photo

“I have improved so much as a player and I want to thank Pep and all the back room staff for their help. They are completely committed to helping me become the best player I can be and I appreciate their hard work.

“We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry for me. Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.

“City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer.”

It has been busy summer for the reigning league champions with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips all moving to the Etihad Stadium.

In the other direction, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus have already left the club, while Raheem Sterling looks set to join Chelsea.