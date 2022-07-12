Maguire, Fernandez and Malacia train for Man United's Liverpool friendly - in pictures

Manchester United trained for their pre-season friendly against Premier League runners-up Liverpool in Bangkok on Monday.

New manager Erik ten Hag led training at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok - with the club's only signing of the summer, Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia, taking part in the session following his £12.95 million switch from Feyenoord.

Missing from the party was veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has missed United's pre-season training at Carrington and trip the to Thailand due to "family reasons".

The 37-year-old has reportedly told the club he wants to leave Old Trafford if a suitable offer comes in, with Chelsea said to be interested.

But United insist their star striker is staying put and Ten Hag said on Monday that he is not for sale and that he is looking forward to working with him.

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season," the Dutch coach told reporters in Bangkok.

Last season, Ronaldo top-scored for United with 24 goals in 38 games but the club missed out on Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

The thought of playing Europa League football next season is said to be one of the main factors behind Ronaldo's desire to leave the club.

After the Liverpool game, United fly to Australia for games against Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace on July 19.

