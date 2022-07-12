Chelsea turn to Gnabry and Leao after missing out on Barcelona-bound Raphinha - reports

Chelsea are considering approaches for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and AC Milan's Rafael Leao as the Premier League club looks set to lose out to Barcelona to the signing of Raphinha, according to British media reports.

The Blues remain in the race to sign Raphinha but the Brazilian's preference is Barcelona, who are reportedly close to matching Leeds United's £65 million ($77.1m) valuation for the winger.

Various reports in the British media have claimed the London club could turn their attention to Gnabry or Leao should they, as expected, miss out on Raphinha.

Gnabry, 26, came through the Arsenal ranks and after struggling to cement his place in the senior team has since become an important player for Bayern, via a one-season stop at Werder Bremen.

The Germany international, who scored 17 goals last season and played a key role in Bayern's 2020 Champions League triumph, has one year remaining on his contract and could be available for around £45m.

Leao, meanwhile, would likely prove a more costly acquisition, with reports claiming Milan would demand in the region of £100m for the Portuguese forward. Leao, 23, enjoyed the most productive season of his career to help Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years, scoring 11 goals and creating 10 assists.

Both Gnabry and Leao can play on either wing so would fit the profile for the sort of attacking players Thomas Tuchel is aiming to add to his squad this summer. The Chelsea manager prefers to deploy a flexible attack, and after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku last season - who has since returned to Inter Milan on loan - Tuchel is reportedly keen to overhaul his attacking options.

Raheem Sterling is expected to join the club imminently from Manchester City but Tuchel is reportedly keen to sign another forward, particularly if Hakim Ziyech departs. The Moroccan winger is being linked with a loan move to Milan.

Rafael Leao was a key player in AC Milan's first Serie A title in 11 years. AFP

It has been a quiet summer so far for Chelsea, who also want to strengthen their defence following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Nathan Ake could follow Sterling by making the move from City to Chelsea, returning to the club he joined 2011 but where he failed to establish himself in the first team before joining Bournemouth in 2017.

Chelsea are also reportedly in the running for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who is a top target for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag.

