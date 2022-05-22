AC Milan seal first Serie A title in 11 years after comfortable win at Sassuolo

AC Milan secured their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after a 3-0 win at Sassuolo as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to victory.

The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champions and city rivals Inter Milan, who won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria.

READ MORE Inter and AC Milan Serie A title battle goes down to wire leaving city braced for headache

The season-long duel between Milan and Inter for the scudetto came down to the final day and the Rossoneri only needed one point to clinch their first title since the 2010-11 season. They had a two-point lead over Inter and a better head-to-head record.

Despite it being an away game for Milan, it had the feeling of a home match as thousands of fans had made the trip and outnumbered the Sassuolo supporters inside the Mapei Stadium, with many more outside.

Backed by the vociferous support, Milan played with intensity from the start and had several chances to take the lead before doing so in the 17th minute.

Rafael Leao won the ball back in midfield and raced down the flank before cutting in from the left and rolling the ball across to Giroud, who slotted the ball between the legs of both Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur and goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Giroud scored his second in the 32nd in very similar fashion after turning in another cross from Leao from the left.

It was one-way traffic and Milan all but sealed the match, and the title, four minutes later. Leao completed his hat-trick of assists after crossing from the right for Franck Kessie to sweep home from close range.

Giroud was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 72nd minute. Fellow veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic was brought on and he thought he had scored in what could be his last club match but it was ruled out for offside.

Inter were equally comfortable in their victory over Sampdoria, with Joaquin Correa scoring twice after Ivan Perisic's opener shortly after half time.