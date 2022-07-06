Arsenal's new recruit Gabriel Jesus works out with his new teammates - in pictures

Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus has been getting to know his new teammates at a training camp in Germany.

Brazilian forward Jesus completed his move from Manchester City to the Gunners after signing a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

And he was immediately whisked off to Germany to train with the squad ahead of their first pre-season friendly on Friday.

The 25-year-old is manager Mikel Arteta's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Arteta said he was “very excited” by Jesus' arrival. “The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” he said.

Jesus, who will wear the No 9 shirt, leaves City after five-and-a-half years.

He made 236 appearances and scored 95 goals, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

“It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City,” Jesus said.

“I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived - and to win 11 trophies has been amazing. My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me.”

