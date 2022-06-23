Top Indian origin footballers who have made their mark in Europe - in pictures

When you talk about India, the first sport that comes to mind is obviously cricket. Then, possibly badminton, wrestling and hockey. The world's most popular sport – football – does not show up on the radar as often.

Even so, there is sizeable Indian representation in football, and in top European competitions. Indian origin players like Michael Chopra and Vikash Dhorasoo have made a name for themselves over previous decades, although no player with Indian roots has yet become a global superstar.

There was a time when the Indian football team was a force to be reckoned with. They won gold at the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games, and also finished fourth at the 1956 Olympics. However, after cricket gained popularity in India after their famous 1983 World Cup win, football and other sports took a back seat.

