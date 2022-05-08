Bollywood stars play football match in Dubai, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who married actress Alia Bhatt in a star-studded ceremony last month, joined celebrity friends, including Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, for a football match in Dubai on Saturday night.

The All Stars Football Club from Mumbai took on Emirates United, a team assembled from across the UAE, led by Emirati skydiver Nasser Al Neyadi and including former UAE footballer Bakheet Saad Mubarak, social media star Abdulaziz Baz, aka Bin Baz, and radio personality Kris Fade.

While the Bollywood stars, led by Bachchan, put on a good show, it was the Emirates United team who emerged victorious on the night, beating ASFC 6-0.

Aparshakti Khurana, Dino Morea, and more who are a part of film producer Bunty Walia’s ASFC team also played. Bachchan is captain and Kapoor vice captain.

Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Shashank Khaitan, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Samir Kochhar and Walia himself were also spotted at Mumbai airport en route to Dubai.

Actor and model Wahi shared a group photo of the team on Instagram ahead of the event, captioning it: "The Boyzzzzz in Habibi land."

Other ASFC players such as Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ahan Shetty were not present.

Proceeds from the star-studded match, held at the Shabab Al Ahli club's stadium in Mamzar, are going to charity.

The stadium was filled with spectators cheering on their respective teams, and a troupe of cheerleaders also kept the vibe upbeat during the match.