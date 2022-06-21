Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Haaland: Top 10 worst football fashion disasters - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the classiest players to have graced a football pitch. Between them, they’ve collected 12 Ballon d’Ors.

But genius doesn’t guarantee success when it comes to kitting themselves out.

The “Golden Shoe” is often on the other foot when dress sense is the name of the game. Here we tackle 10 of football’s worst fashion own goals.

No 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo

He may be the greatest goalscorer of all time but Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus legend Cristiano Ronaldo was guilty of a glaring miss with a multi-coloured mess when he first signed for United in 2003.

No 9 - David Beckham

There was no skirting around the media storm when the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star stepped out in a sarong during England’s 1998 World Cup campaign. But this matching double-leather combo in 1999 is a real stinker from Becks and wife Victoria.

No 8 - Lionel Messi

The Argentine's career is full of football’s glittering prizes. But while his dazzling skills have lit up the world’s pitches, the shiny red suit at the 2014 Ballon d’Or award ceremony had us reaching for the shades.

Liverpool's players in their infamous white suits on the pitch at Wembley before the 1996 FA Cup final against Manchester United. Getty

No 7 - Liverpool

Ah, yes, the original and some would say still the best football fashion foul – Liverpool’s white suits at the 1996 FA Cup final are a real loser. Needless to say, they went on to lose to Manchester United. A timeless classic.

No 6 - Hector Bellerin

Arsenal’s Spanish right-back, who spent last season on loan at Real Betis, got into a bit of a tactical mess with a get-up of bucket hat, fur-collared mac and pin-striped strides at London Fashion Week in 2019.

No 5 - Neymar

The Paris Saint-Germain star is the golden boy of Brazilian football. But his outlandish rig of silk jacket, baggy shorts and dodgy hat donned by football’s €222 million ($248.1m) record transfer is a world-class howler.

No 4 - Erling Haaland

Manchester City's new £51 million ($63m) signing from Bayern Munich dons a garish suit that looks uncannily like it's in the red, white and black colours of their bitter crosstown rivals United. Is there something you're not telling us, Erling?

No 3 - Tom Davies

Difficult to guess what was going through the Everton midfielder’s mind when he woke up in the morning and thought that a dressing-gown, cravat and pointy purple shoe ensemble was a knock-out for New York Fashion Week in 2020.

Mario Balotelli sports his 'chicken' hat in 2010.

No 2 - Mario Balotelli

Why always him? The Italian has bagged a few hat-tricks in his time but the former Inter Milan, Manchester City and AC Milan star outdid himself with this hilarious headgear. His “chicken” hat from 2010 certainly ruffled a few feathers.

No 1 - Kalvin Phillips

The Leeds United and England midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League and beyond but his "Quaver" boots are more likely to leave a bad taste in the mouth than to have fans hungry for more.