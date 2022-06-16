Salah, Cristiano, Lewandowski: Football stars and their private jets

World's top players will make the most of their summer holidays

Dominic Hart
Jun 16, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

It is the ultimate accessory for the football stars heading off for their summer holidays.

It's only three weeks until some of the biggest clubs in Europe start training again for the 2022-23 season, so what better way to splash the cash than owning or hiring a private jet?

READ MORE
Who is Frenkie de Jong - the Barca midfielder coveted by Manchester United?

Yes, they might have huge pension funds, sprawling mansions, swimming pools and luxury at every turn. But a private jet is the must-have, as the pictures above show.

To see a collection of the world's top footballers who have enjoyed time on a private jet, see the gallery above. To view the next image, just click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: June 16, 2022, 5:06 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL