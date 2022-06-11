England take on Italy behind closed doors as Kane eyes Rooney record

Harry Kane will have Wayne Rooney's England goals record in his sights when the Three Lions take on Italy in the Nations League on Saturday.

Kane continued his fine form this season by scoring his 50th international goal to seal a 1-1 draw with Germany.

The Tottenham striker moved into outright second - just three behind Wayne Rooney - on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton's total of 49.

"It's a really nice feeling," Kane told Channel Four.

"I had a couple of early chances and thought it could be one of those days. It's good to get the goal and it's just a shame we didn't nick it in the end."

Kane will be eager to make the most of the next two opportunities to overtake Rooney. After opening their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 loss in Hungary and hard-fought draw in Germany, the Three Lions return home for back-to-back matches at the Molineux.

Tuesday's fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a sell-out crowd in Wolverhampton but Saturday's glamour clash with Italy will be played in front of mostly empty stands, bar a few thousand local school children.

Manager Gareth Southgate says it is an "embarrassment" for the country that England's match with Italy has to be played behind closed doors as punishment for fan disorder at the Euro 2020 final.

The Football Association is having to host the match behind closed doors as part of Uefa's punishment for issues that marred the Euro 2020 final, with a number of ticketless supporters forcing their way into Wembley 11 months ago.

Harry Kane's 50 international goals

1) Harry Kane scored his first goal for England on his senior debut in the 4-0 win against Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015.

"Well if it is an embarrassment, it is for England as a country really," England boss Southgate said.

"A lot of the people who caused the problems I am not certain were football fans but we have spoken enough about it.

"We spoke after the final, we spoke when the punishment was first given."

Meanwhile, Southgate said he "will not outstay" his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side's winless start to their Nations League campaign.

England are at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point. Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

"I won't outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team, and I think we have done a good job for the team," Southgate told reporters.

"If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever am I? There will be another England manager.

"The major part of that is how the players are. Do I still feel the players give everything and respond to what we do? Yes I do."

It will be the first time England and Italy have met since the Azzurri came out on top in the Euro 2020 final but manager Roberto Mancini does not believe Southgate's side are out for revenge.

"I don't think it's about revenge. In the future maybe, but not now," he said.

"This is a different match in the Nations League. For them it's important to try something new for the World Cup and England will maybe change many players."