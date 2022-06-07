Injured Mohamed Salah defied Liverpool to lead Egypt to victory, says Pharaohs coach Galal

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah defied his club and captained Egypt to a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Guinea in Cairo at the weekend, according to national team coach Ehab Galal.

Galal, who succeeded Carlos Queiroz as Pharaohs manager in April, told a press conference that Salah rejected a request from his club to have a pre-match scan on the undisclosed injury, but "that will be done now".

"Salah was hit by an injury, but played through it," Galal added.

Liverpool are yet to respond to Galal's comments.

Though Galal did not disclose the nature of Salah's injury, it is thought to be related to the groin issue the 29-year-old suffered during the FA Cup final on May 14.

Salah was substituted after just 33 minutes of the match, which Liverpool would go on to win on penalties. The injury also saw him ruled out of the Reds' Premier League away win at Southampton three days later.

Salah's future at Anfield is still uncertain with he former Roma forward yet to sign a new contract with the club. His current deal runs until June 2023.

Egypt face Ethiopia on Thursday in Malawi capital Lilongwe because their opponents do not have any international-standard stadiums.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Salah has experienced two major disappointments with record seven-time Afcon winners Egypt this year.

They lost the 2022 Afcon final to Senegal on penalties in February and the following month fell to Senegal again in a shootout, this time in a 2022 World Cup play-off.