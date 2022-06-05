Mohamed Salah trains with Egypt as rollercoaster season continues with Afcon qualifiers

It has been a rollercoaster season for Mohamed Salah but before he takes a well-deserved summer break, the Egypt captain still needs to lead his national team into a pair of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Salah, 29, enjoyed another superb individual campaign, scoring 33 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions for club and country while finishing as the Premier League's top-scorer, alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min, for a third time.

Collective silverware was achieved in the form of a League Cup and FA Cup but there was a disappointing conclusion to the season for Liverpool; the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on the last day and were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, thanks largely to an inspired display by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

On the international front, Salah and Egypt twice suffered heartbreak at the hands of Senegal and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane. The first occurred in the Africa Cup of Nations final, with Mane scoring the trophy-clinching penalty, before he settled another shootout to send Senegal to the World Cup at Egypt's expense.

Before Salah can head on holiday to rest and reset, he first needs to help Egypt get their Afcon qualifying campaign up and running. The Pharaohs first take on Guinea in Group D at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening and then travel to Ethiopia for a second match at the Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

Egypt then face South Korea in a friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 14.

Ahead of the clash against Guinea, Salah and his teammates took part in a training session in Cairo, the photos of which can be viewed in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

