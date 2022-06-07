After agonising wait, UAE must embrace play-off pressure to book elusive World Cup spot

The last time the UAE were this close to participating at a World Cup, manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena had just helped Villarreal finish seventh on their return to La Liga - from his position at left-back.

Omar Abdulrahman was a long way from the beginning of his celebrated career with Al Ain, and had presumably not by then dreamed he would one day be crowned the best footballer in Asia. Caio Canedo, the Brazil-born forward, was settling into pre-teenage life in the United States having made the move with family from Rio de Janeiro to Massachusetts.

Harib Abdallah, the scorer of the goal in March that propelled the UAE to this point, was not even born.

And that underlines the rarity of the opportunity that confronts the UAE in Qatar on Tuesday. The country has not contested a play-off to reach the World Cup since 2001; back then, with modest Dutchman Tiny Ruys as manager, the UAE lost the two-legged tie against Iran 4-0 on aggregate, and their quest to qualify for a second global finals again extended. More than two decades on, it sustains.

This past week, as the UAE have trained in Doha in preparation for Australia, the long wait for a first participation at football’s marquee tournament has been very much at the forefront of minds. How could it not? With each failed World Cup cycle, the want to emulate the feted side of 1990 intensifies.

Now, the UAE stand two matches from halting 32 years of disappointment. Two matches. Defeat Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, then Peru await next week to engage for a precious place at Qatar 2022. Thirty teams have qualified already; two slots remain.

The UAE's Harib Abdullah celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against South Korea in the World Cup qualifier at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. AFP

For the UAE to seize one, they first need to focus on Australia. It has been emphasised in Doha, through the team meetings, the individual consultations with senior players, each night before the real work at training has begun at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, home to local top-flight club Al Duhail.

Yet, still, the pressure will peak come game-time, when the UAE must battle back against the burden of three decades past, clear their minds and concentrate solely on the 90-plus minutes ahead. Obviously, it is easier said than done.

For that, captain Walid Abbas, now 36, will be key; all-time leading scorer Ali Mabkhout, too. Canedo also. For most, in a squad that aims to balance experience with plenty of youth, this represents the most significant match of their careers to date. Arruabarrena, meanwhile, is two official games into international management.

“Being just 180 minutes away from a World Cup is an opportunity that doesn't come around too often,” imparted Mabkhout this week, in an interview with Fifa.

As if anyone needed reminding.

Australia, while some suggest this present crop are far from vintage, have made the past four World Cups. For Russia 2018, they came through the play-offs, defeating Syria and then Honduras. Clearly, they have recent and reassuring pedigree.

The UAE do not. Hence, a steady start tonight is required, settling the nerves and stressing to Australia that the widely considered underdogs have to be respected. You would imagine, also, that Mabkhout must rediscover a scoring touch that has deserted him for much of the past year.

His teammates, in general, have to stand strong, embrace a moment the country has not had the opportunity to since the turn of the millennium. It really feels that grand an occasion.