Liverpool midfielder James Milner signs new one-year deal

Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner has signed a new one-year deal to stay at Anfield, the club have confirmed.

The 36-year-old vice-captain joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has made 298 appearances for the Reds, scoring 26 goals.

He has won six major trophies with Liverpool, including the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and the FA Cup and League Cup last season as Jurgen Klopp's side chased an unprecedented quadruple.

They lost out to Manchester City by one point in the battle for the Premier League and went down 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last month.

Milner, whose contract was due to end later this month, made 39 appearances last season, including 14 starts.

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season," Milner told Liverpool's website. "I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.

"An overriding feeling for me - and a vitally important one in the process - was the belief I can still contribute to the team.

"[Klopp] was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract."

The former England midfielder, who made his Premier League debut for Leeds in 2002, has played at full-back and in midfield under Klopp,