Juan Mata to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer

Juan Mata will leave Manchester United on a free transfer when his current deal runs out at the end of this month, the club have confirmed.

The Spanish midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2014 for what was then a club record transfer fee of £37.1 million.

He made 285 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals, but his action has been limited in recent seasons.

The 34-year-old, who helped Spain to victory in the 2010 World Cup, won four trophies with United, including the 2016 FA Cup and the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.

His departure is part of the major overhaul expected as new manager Erik ten Hag takes the reins at Old Trafford.

The club have already confirmed that Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani will leave this summer and on Wednesday announced the departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

"Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."

More departures are expected as United's new chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough look to carry out a major overhaul of the club, who endured their worst Premier League season in history this year.

Other players expected to leave to make way for new arrivals include Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson and Andreas Pereira.