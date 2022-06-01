Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United at the end of the month, club confirms

French midfielder Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

"The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract," read a statement on the United website.

Pogba joined United's youth academy from Le Havre in 2009 at age 16 and helped the club win the 2011 Youth Cup, before making his senior debut the following season. However, he left the club in 2012 to join Juventus, where he emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe, winning four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias as well as reaching the 2015 Champions League final.

Pogba's form in Italy was enough to convince United to take him back to Old Trafford, and in August 2016 the France international became the world's most expensive player when he rejoined the club for €105 million.

His six years with United have been mixed. There was some success, with the League Cup and Europa League triumphs in 2017, and some spells of good form - Pogba ended the 2018/19 season with 13 goals and nine assists, his most productive campaign for United.

But there was plenty of frustration, too. Pogba infamously fell out with former manager Jose Mourinho and he endured numerous injury setbacks, particularly in his final season. His inconsistent form was also often at odds with his excellent form for France, for whom he played an integral role in winning the 2018 World Cup.

"For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated," United's statement added.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

While Pogba is yet to announce his next move, it is being widely reported that he will return to Juventus. There were talks he would join rivals Manchester City but the midfielder reportedly backed out of the deal over concerns of a backlash from United fans.