Thousands of supporters flood streets of Liverpool to greet Klopp's heroes - in pictures

Liverpool fans on Sunday got a chance to greet their players after what has been an intense and largely satisfying season.

Jurgen Klopp's team met their fans during an open-top bus parade through the streets of Liverpool, a day after suffering a heart-breaking defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The title clash at the Stade de France was a forgettable one for Liverpool fans inside and outside the stadium. The final was delayed after organisers struggled to control the crowd that had lined up to enter the venue, with allegations of fake tickets and unruly crowd ultimately delaying the start of the match.

Liverpool said entry issues at the Stade de France and breakdown of the security perimeter were “disappointing”, even as French authorities and Uefa blamed supporters without tickets or with fakes for the delays.

Despite the unfortunate build-up and disappointing end to the final in Paris, Liverpool supporters can enjoy the League Cup and FA Cup wins, while also being proud of their challenge in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits another Champions League defeat to Real Madrid was difficult to process. In 2018 in Kiev, Klopp's side were beaten 3-1 but went on to win a sixth European Cup 12 months later with victory over Tottenham and followed that up the next year with a first league title in 30 years.

So Henderson hopes the 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France can be a catalyst for something better next year.

"It's still difficult now to process everything with how the game went in the end. It's hard to speak about it," said the 31-year-old.

"I felt as though we had three or four good chances and the keeper [Thibaut Courtois] made world-class saves.

"Hopefully we can have a good break now and then use that to process this season and everything that's happened and use it to go again next season when we come back.