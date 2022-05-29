Mbappe 'already forgotten' as Real Madrid president Perez savours Champions League title

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said Kylian Mbappe "is already forgotten" as the Spanish giants celebrated winning the Champions League on Saturday, days after the French striker reneged on a deal to join the club at the end of the season.

Mbappe, 23, was widely expected to move to Real but instead signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

"Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten," Perez said after a Vinicius Junior's tap-in gave them a 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Stade de France.

"Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party."

Mbappe's decision to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved after La Liga president Javier Tebas said they would file a complaint against PSG to Uefa because the deal "attacked the economic stability" of the European game.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune hit back at Tebas on Thursday, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was "unacceptable".

Real eliminated PSG in the Round of 16 en route to winning the Champions League title, fighting back from a 1-0 first leg deficit and from going a goal down in the second leg - scored, incidentally, by Mbappe - to win 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

