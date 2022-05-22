Why is La Liga unhappy with Kylian Mbappe's new deal with PSG?

Kylian Mbappe ended months of speculation over his future as he signed a new deal with Paris-Saint Germain until 2025.

The France forward and World Cup winner was expected to join Real Madrid but on Saturday, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed Mbappe will remain in Paris.

"I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city," Mbappe said on the Parc des Princes pitch before he marked his new deal with a hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 win over Metz.

Mbappe had joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 which turned into a permanent deal worth €180 million, with club win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons. And now, he looks set to stay in France for a long time.

What is the new deal?

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe will earn around £1m a week, with a signing-on fee of a whopping £100m. The new deal is for three years.

Who else was in the race?

Real Madrid were close to signing the star forward. The Spanish club had pursued Mbappe for months and had reportedly agreed a deal which would have included a signing-on fee of €150m. The player himself had made no secret of his desire to play for Real.

Why is La Liga unhappy?

La Liga are not happy with the seemingly last-minute development. Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, complained that financial resources of PSG's Qatari owners had tilted the scales unfairly.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money...after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.

A statement from La Liga on Saturday read: "This type of agreement attacks the economic sustainability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk - not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues."

What next?

La Liga have announced that they will file an official complaint. "LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before Uefa, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability," their statement read.